HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 30.2% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.58 million and $13,758.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.00477865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00066980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00080920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00076126 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.94 or 0.00467429 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

