Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0340 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $73,348.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 166,959,766 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

