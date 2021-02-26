Hyve Price Tops $0.0527 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Hyve token can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $464,941.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.92 or 0.00480371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00069869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00080572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.00470162 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.