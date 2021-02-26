iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Trading Down 6.3%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 548,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,973,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc develops, owns, and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. Its products include smokable flower and pre-rolls; concentrates, such as vaporizer cartridges, wax products, tinctures, topicals, etc.; cannabis infused edibles; and various cannabidiol (CBD) products.

