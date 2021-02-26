ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.05. 5,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,354. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.85. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

