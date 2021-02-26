IDEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00700246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040066 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

