IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Holdings Cut by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. IES comprises about 3.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of IES worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IES in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in IES in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 17.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of IESC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.