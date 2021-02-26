Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 24,060 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 393.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,358,858. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

