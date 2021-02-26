Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 47,435 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 260.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,435 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $986,419.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,741,934.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,853 shares of company stock valued at $27,627,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

