Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $457.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

