Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,227,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,102,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.