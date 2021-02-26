ImageCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $117,135.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $258,392.92 and $117,135.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,939,684 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

