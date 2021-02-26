IMAX China (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Shares Down 2.6%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

IMAX China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMXCF)

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three segments: Network Business, Theatre Business, and New Business and Other. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood and Chinese language films into the IMAX format through a proprietary DMR conversion process and the exhibition of these films on the IMAX theatre network.

