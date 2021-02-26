IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 63,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 120,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

IMC International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.