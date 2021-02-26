ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) Shares Up 6%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.85. 10,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUCD)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.