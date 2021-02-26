Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.