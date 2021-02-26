Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

IMBBY stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

