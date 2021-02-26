Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.99. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 34,952 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$614.18 million and a P/E ratio of -53.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

