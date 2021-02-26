Incent Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Incent has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00490305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00081896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.88 or 0.00469758 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

