Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday.

INCPY stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Friday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Inchcape has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

