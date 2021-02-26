Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday.

Get Inchcape alerts:

INCPY stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Friday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Inchcape has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.