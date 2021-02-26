Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after acquiring an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 155,783 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 20,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

