Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 5,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.