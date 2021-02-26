Innova (INN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $571.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $178,933.13 and approximately $571.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006915 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

