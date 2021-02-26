Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Position Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 8,851.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

BAUG stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

