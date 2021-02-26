Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Buys 1,725 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.52. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,557. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $3,298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

