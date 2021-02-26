Insider Buying: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Director Buys 33,115 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 20,562,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

