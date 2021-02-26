Insider Buying: TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Insider Buys 45,432 Shares of Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) insider Catherine Glickman purchased 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,990.08 ($26,117.17).

Shares of WRKS stock opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.55) on Friday. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 46 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.87. The company has a market capitalization of £26.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

