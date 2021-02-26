Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.61. 6,351,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,294. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,303.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

