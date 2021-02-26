Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00.

James Andrew Harron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00.

COLD traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 1,385,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

