Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) VP Sells 11,843 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AWI traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $85.58. 687,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

