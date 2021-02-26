Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BIGC traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 3,682,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,523. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

