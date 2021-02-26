Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells 17,119 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,024,229.77.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

