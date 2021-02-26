Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells 36,901 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 12,356,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $32.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,918,000.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
