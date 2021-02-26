Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells 36,901 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 12,356,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,918,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

