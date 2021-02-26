Insider Selling: Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$10,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,320,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,361,343.09.

R. Hector Mackay-Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 14,500 shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$6,307.50.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$191.49 million and a PE ratio of -390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.47.

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

