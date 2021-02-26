Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $397.78. 666,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,064. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 164.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.