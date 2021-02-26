Insider Selling: Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).
GAW opened at GBX 9,642.30 ($125.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is £101.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a 1 year high of £121.60 ($158.86).
Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) Company Profile
