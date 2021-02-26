Insider Selling: Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

GAW opened at GBX 9,642.30 ($125.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is £101.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a 1 year high of £121.60 ($158.86).

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

