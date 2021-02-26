Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 172,859 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59.
Shares of GPRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 4,017,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.27.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on GPRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.
