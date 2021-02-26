Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 172,859 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 4,017,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GoPro by 26.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

