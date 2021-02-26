Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells 11,952 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68.

Shares of NYSE HVT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.17. 257,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

