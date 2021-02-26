Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells 133,244 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of Hess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00.

Hess stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $70.50.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

