Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,305. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

