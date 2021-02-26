Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 184.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 33.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,458,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

