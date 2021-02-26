Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $45.56. 4,904,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,577. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.