Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,028,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,546,166.16.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$85,750.00.

LMR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 986,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$31.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

