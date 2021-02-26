Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CMO Sells 1,376 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $20,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,550.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

