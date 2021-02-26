Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSH stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,466,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,691,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

