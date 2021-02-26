Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Sells 9,763 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00.

RL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.08. 946,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.74, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 107.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

