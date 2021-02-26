Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.97. 5,112,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.