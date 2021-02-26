Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.97. 5,112,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.
