Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. 17,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

