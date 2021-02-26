Insider Selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Sells 628,019 Shares of Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $25.99 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

