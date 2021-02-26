Insider Selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells 5,714 Shares of Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IPG opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

